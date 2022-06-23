CAPROCK Group Inc. Increases Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $284.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $278.15 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The firm has a market cap of $97.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $310.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $18.60 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

Several research analysts have commented on GS shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.73.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $1,732,581.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,130,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,989,710.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock valued at $28,952,332. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

