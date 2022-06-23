CAPROCK Group Inc. Increases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,123 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.23.

UNP stock opened at $208.99 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $225.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.01. The stock has a market cap of $131.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

