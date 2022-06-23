CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases 2,619 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First American Trust FSB bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $619,000. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 598,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,706,000 after acquiring an additional 125,884 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its stake in Fiserv by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FISV shares. TheStreet raised Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fiserv from $118.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Loop Capital started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.88.

Shares of FISV opened at $89.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.88 and a 200-day moving average of $100.12. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $119.86. The company has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $1,000,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 291,659 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,495,347.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

