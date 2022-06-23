CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases 813 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 813 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of C3.ai worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AI. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $59.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.72.

In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $35,424.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AI opened at $17.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.92. C3.ai, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $67.38.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 75.99% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $72.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

