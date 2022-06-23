CAPROCK Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JCI opened at $47.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.87 and a 200-day moving average of $65.13. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.86.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

