CAPROCK Group Inc. Raises Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 23.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,469,000 after purchasing an additional 22,306 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb during the third quarter worth about $341,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chubb by 4.8% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Chubb by 3.0% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 35,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Chubb by 7,878.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 112,579 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB opened at $189.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $205.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $157.19 and a 12-month high of $218.99.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.30. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.68%.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.14.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 12,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $2,465,741.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,093 shares in the company, valued at $31,036,013.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total transaction of $101,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,801,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,824 shares of company stock valued at $29,574,333. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

