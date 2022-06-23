CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 1,024 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,331 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Devon Energy by 234.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 816 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5,012.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 818 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $1,912,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 765,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,781,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,922 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,519 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $57.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.46. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The company has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 95.31%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.94.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

