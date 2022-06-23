CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 1,227 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. First American Trust FSB raised its position in AbbVie by 41.8% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in AbbVie by 3.8% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 42,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in AbbVie by 8.9% during the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its position in AbbVie by 212.4% during the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 0.7% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,952,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

AbbVie stock opened at $147.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $260.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About AbbVie (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.