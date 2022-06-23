CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 38 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASML. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in ASML by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ASML from €767.00 ($807.37) to €630.00 ($663.16) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ASML from €945.00 ($994.74) to €960.00 ($1,010.53) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $813.50.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $485.50 on Thursday. ASML Holding has a one year low of $461.85 and a one year high of $895.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $552.75 and a 200 day moving average of $642.89. The company has a market capitalization of $198.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $4.1903 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. This represents a dividend yield of 0.01468%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

ASML Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.