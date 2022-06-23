CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 62 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,751,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, 626 Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $317,000.

IHF opened at $250.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $263.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.44. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 1-year low of $237.26 and a 1-year high of $297.30.

