CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 62 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,751,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, 626 Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $317,000.
IHF opened at $250.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $263.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.44. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 1-year low of $237.26 and a 1-year high of $297.30.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF)
- Downturn Gives These 3 Buys Juicy Dividend Yields
- Victoria’s Secret Stock is Out of the Box
- Time For a Ride in Six Flags Stock
- Why Dollar General (NYSE: DG) Should Be In Your Portfolio
- Korn Ferry Is A Good Buy For The Recession And Beyond
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.