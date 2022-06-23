CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley dropped their target price on CareCloud from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CareCloud from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

CareCloud stock opened at $3.50 on Thursday. CareCloud has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $9.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.94. The company has a market cap of $52.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.08.

CareCloud ( NASDAQ:MTBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. CareCloud had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $35.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CareCloud will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTBC. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CareCloud in the first quarter worth $56,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CareCloud in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 13.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CareCloud in the first quarter worth $137,000. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

