Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Price Target Raised to 1,050.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 1,040.00 to 1,050.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
CABGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,050.00 to 925.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carlsberg A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,100.00 to 1,130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,103.00 to 1,023.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 900.00 to 925.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $981.33.
Shares of CABGY opened at $24.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Carlsberg A/S has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $38.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.23.
Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.
