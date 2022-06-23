CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 62.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,200,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,384,000 after purchasing an additional 169,902 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,015,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,267,000 after purchasing an additional 114,563 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,556,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,897,000 after purchasing an additional 196,926 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 246.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,916,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,923,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,663,000 after purchasing an additional 78,967 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KMX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.70.

NYSE KMX opened at $89.75 on Thursday. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $84.37 and a one year high of $155.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.42.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.30). CarMax had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile (Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

