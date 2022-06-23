Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 513 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,519,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,434,000 after acquiring an additional 105,015 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of CDW by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,016,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,802,000 after buying an additional 178,106 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CDW by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,417,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,480,000 after buying an additional 85,834 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of CDW by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,999,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,722,000 after buying an additional 167,701 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of CDW by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,674,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $752,506,000 after buying an additional 55,012 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW stock opened at $159.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $154.13 and a 12-month high of $208.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.20. CDW had a return on equity of 129.10% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.62%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.83.

In related news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $169.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,602.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,578.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

