Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 35,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth $386,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 10.6% during the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

NYSE PSX opened at $90.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.14. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $111.28. The company has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.39.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.60%.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at $6,591,378.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.47.

About Phillips 66 (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.