Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,938 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $5,841,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock opened at $137.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.37 and a 200-day moving average of $131.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $147.50.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 108.20%.

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.25.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

