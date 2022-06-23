Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPD. Marquard & Bahls AG acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $811,362,000. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $35,647,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,214,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,909,000 after buying an additional 1,019,294 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,402,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $140,598,000 after buying an additional 658,945 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $9,954,000. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $24.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.55 and a 200-day moving average of $24.76. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.42%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.