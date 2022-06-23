Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 19,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 134,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,590,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWB stock opened at $206.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.92. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $199.56 and a 52 week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.