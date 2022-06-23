Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,613,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,347,344,000 after purchasing an additional 403,504 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,435,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,443,951,000 after purchasing an additional 260,465 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,219,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,976,004,000 after purchasing an additional 46,899 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,735,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,872,413,000 after purchasing an additional 370,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,484,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.69.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $176.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.16 and a 200-day moving average of $199.62. The stock has a market cap of $153.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.34 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

