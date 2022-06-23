Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,540,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,823,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463,503 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,484,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,600,236,000 after buying an additional 1,173,002 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,151,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,200,903,000 after purchasing an additional 741,429 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,692,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,123,795,000 after buying an additional 221,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,323,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $894,036,000 after acquiring an additional 292,544 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $144.02 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $139.96 and a twelve month high of $171.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.