Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,025 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 127,292 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 10,099 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2,650.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,404,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $190,349,000 after buying an additional 4,244,096 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,946,058 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $84,109,000 after buying an additional 204,563 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TWTR. Argus downgraded Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial downgraded Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Twitter from $35.00 to $54.20 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Twitter from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.91.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $235,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 522,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,613,161.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud bought 490,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.73 per share, for a total transaction of $19,957,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,590,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,933,876.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 558,231 shares of company stock worth $21,390,076. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $38.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $73.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.36. The firm has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 167.53 and a beta of 0.58.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.96. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

