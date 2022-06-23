Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Has $125,000 Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Visa by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,446,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,771 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Visa by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,090,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,759 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,232,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,000,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145,363 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Piper Sandler cut Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.44.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,422,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total value of $1,967,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,266,215.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,933 shares of company stock valued at $8,745,055. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa stock opened at $193.82 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.24.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

