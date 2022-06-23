Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $1,705,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.86.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,933 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,197 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HD opened at $268.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $295.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.61. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $276.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

