Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.1% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 14,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Caterpillar by 4.5% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 534.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 23,998 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 12.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 30,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Caterpillar by 10.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 67,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,908,000 after buying an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $896,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,015. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.71.

Shares of CAT opened at $187.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.54. The stock has a market cap of $100.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.94. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.67 and a 12 month high of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

