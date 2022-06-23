Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $109.38 on Thursday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.41 and a 200 day moving average of $117.39.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.06. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.20%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CBOE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.10.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

