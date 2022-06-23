CCG Wealth Management LLC Has $254,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 931 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,615 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 528.6% during the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 15,181 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 12,766 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $568,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $255.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.97.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $163.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.99. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $153.28 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $409 billion, a PE ratio of 43.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,694 shares of company stock worth $50,256,524 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

