Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,004 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.4% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New World Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 11.8% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.6% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in Microsoft by 7.6% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 12,834 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft stock opened at $253.13 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.36.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

