Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.70

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.70 and traded as high as $26.69. Cedar Realty Trust shares last traded at $26.47, with a volume of 244,712 shares.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDR. Raymond James cut Cedar Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Cedar Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $361.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

In related news, insider Bruce J. Schanzer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 378,187 shares in the company, valued at $10,589,236. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 273.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 35.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR)

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

