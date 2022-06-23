Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.40

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.40 and last traded at $3.47, with a volume of 1224632 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.
Several brokerages have weighed in on CELU. Truist Financial lowered Celularity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Celularity in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Celularity from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.92.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Celularity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Celularity in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celularity during the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celularity in the 3rd quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Celularity in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.13% of the company’s stock.
Celularity Company Profile (NASDAQ:CELU)
Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, a placental-derived CAR-T therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, placental-derived unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HER2+ gastric and gastroesophageal cancers; APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell that is in a pre-clinical stage for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and PDA-002, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.
