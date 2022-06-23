Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $16,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $757,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $147.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $182.40. The company has a market capitalization of $290.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.38%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.57.

Chevron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.