Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $1,105,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 30.7% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron stock opened at $147.87 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen upped their price target on Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.57.

In other Chevron news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $11,225,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

