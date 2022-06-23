Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Increased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $16,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In related news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $11,225,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron stock opened at $147.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.57.

Chevron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.