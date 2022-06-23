Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Raised by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,880 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.6% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $34,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in Chevron by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Societe Generale cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.57.

CVX stock opened at $147.87 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The firm has a market cap of $290.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 59,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total transaction of $9,981,243.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 830 shares in the company, valued at $138,767.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

