Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Cut to $162.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $181.00 to $162.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CVX. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chevron from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $169.57.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $147.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.45. Chevron has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $182.40. The stock has a market cap of $290.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 17.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.38%.

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

