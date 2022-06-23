CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Buys Shares of 2,338 Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 34.7% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 252.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $83.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.88. The stock has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.88 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TSN shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $302,143.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,704.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

