CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Cuts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,948 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.2% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,397,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,982,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807,202 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,313,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $386,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,322,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 324.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,618,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.24.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $87.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.53 and a 200 day moving average of $80.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $370.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

