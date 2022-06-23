CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Cuts Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 316.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,330,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,491,267,000 after acquiring an additional 13,167,098 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,893,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,278,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759,436 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 289.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,686,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453,749 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 303.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,374,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,846,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,681,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511,113 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Shares of ANET stock opened at $93.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.46. The stock has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.29. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.18 and a twelve month high of $148.57.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $877.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.01 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANET. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $144.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $139.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.08.

In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $55,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,882. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total transaction of $186,358.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 552,308 shares of company stock worth $58,523,220. 19.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Arista Networks (Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.