CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $236,000 Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Eaton were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.50.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $126.22 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $123.69 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The company has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. Eaton’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.59%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

