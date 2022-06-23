CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $268,000 Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,174 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. City State Bank bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 237.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $16.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.88. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 246.67%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $27,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,883.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,629 shares of company stock worth $1,862,017. Company insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan (Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.