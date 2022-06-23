CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Increases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,154 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,573,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.56.

NYSE:DIS opened at $93.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $170.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.48, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.54. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $92.01 and a 12-month high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

