CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Invests $231,000 in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,290 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,123,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,285 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 9,288 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 157.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,709 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $14,249,000 after purchasing an additional 81,122 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,921,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 278.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 339,653 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $36,469,000 after buying an additional 249,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $97.39 on Thursday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.07 and a 12 month high of $119.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.78.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTXS. StockNews.com began coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.83.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

