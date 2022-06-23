CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Lowers Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 84.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,962 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.1% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Several analysts have commented on AMD shares. Barclays lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.79.

AMD stock opened at $83.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $135.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.86. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.43 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.60.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,556.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,437,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,146 shares of company stock worth $8,560,700. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.