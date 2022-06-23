CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Makes New $311,000 Investment in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,710 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 21,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on GoDaddy from $118.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.40.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $66.19 on Thursday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.81 and a 1-year high of $90.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.97.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 231.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. GoDaddy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $171,895.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,382,652.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $294,262 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

