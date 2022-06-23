CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Raises Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,717 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,738 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VZ opened at $50.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $213.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.12 and its 200 day moving average is $51.82. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $56.85.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.60.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

