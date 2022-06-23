CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 1,274 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA decreased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Kroger were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Kroger by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,666,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112,175 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,564,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,116,000 after buying an additional 33,929 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,958,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kroger by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,318,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,448,000 after buying an additional 132,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,116,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,008,000 after buying an additional 696,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $47.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.65. The firm has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.49. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $37.26 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.18. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.22.

In related news, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $2,071,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 162,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,651,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $2,917,922.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,514,366.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

