CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 180 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,539,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,571,680,000 after buying an additional 13,768,272 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,949,000 after buying an additional 5,373,594 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $462,517,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $934,445,000 after buying an additional 5,193,267 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $336,161,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $58.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.75. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $56.24 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.44.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 48.57%.

MCHP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.55.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,326 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $155,051.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,207 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,238.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ganesh Moorthy purchased 8,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,266,731.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

