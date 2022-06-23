China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.23. China Pharma shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 220,566 shares trading hands.
The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.25.
China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative net margin of 37.46% and a negative return on equity of 50.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter.
About China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI)
China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.
