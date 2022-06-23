Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock Position Decreased by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC cut its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 89.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,274 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb stock opened at $189.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.73. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $157.19 and a 52 week high of $218.99.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CB. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.14.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 12,004 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $2,465,741.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,036,013.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $169,854.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,779.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,824 shares of company stock worth $29,574,333 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

