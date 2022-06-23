CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 482 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,053,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,215,615,000 after acquiring an additional 394,406 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,507,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,487,000 after acquiring an additional 272,326 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 15.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,320,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,058,000 after acquiring an additional 176,856 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,021,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,503,000 after buying an additional 22,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 783,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,755,000 after buying an additional 16,513 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.57.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $89.04 on Thursday. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $85.94 and a 1 year high of $129.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.00 and its 200-day moving average is $112.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.01). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

