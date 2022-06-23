CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 702 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,049,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,609,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 190.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 10,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 154,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,879,000 after purchasing an additional 11,465 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $52.05 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $73.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.01.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

